Short Interest in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Drops By 62.7%

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 62.7% from the December 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:DWAS opened at $76.49 on Wednesday. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $64.87 and a 52 week high of $88.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.58 and its 200-day moving average is $73.86.
Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.139 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS)
- Does it Matter Folks Aren’t “Starry-Eyed” Over Pepsi’s New Soda?
- Can Alaska Air Continue Soaring Above The Airline Industry?
- Johnson & Johnson Breakout Breaks Down: Can Earnings Boost Stock?
- Insulet Has Potential To Gain More Than Analysts Are Forecasting
- Cathie Wood Is Buying These Stocks, Should You?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.