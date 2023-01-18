Short Interest in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Drops By 62.7%

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 62.7% from the December 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DWAS opened at $76.49 on Wednesday. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $64.87 and a 52 week high of $88.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.58 and its 200-day moving average is $73.86.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.139 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 282,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,369,000 after purchasing an additional 20,855 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 78.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 17,914 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 15,760 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 75.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 11,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $591,000.

