Short Interest in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Decreases By 92.7%

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 92.7% from the December 15th total of 96,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Kingstone Companies Price Performance

Shares of Kingstone Companies stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,989. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.58. Kingstone Companies has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $17.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.40.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.33). Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 22.52% and a negative net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $35.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.94 million. On average, analysts predict that Kingstone Companies will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kingstone Companies

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Management Corp bought a new position in Kingstone Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Kingstone Companies by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 6,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kingstone Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $398,000. 46.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Kingstone Companies from $3.50 to $3.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

Further Reading

