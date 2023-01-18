Short Interest in L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Rises By 111.5%

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, an increase of 111.5% from the December 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 383,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
L’Air Liquide Stock Performance
L’Air Liquide stock opened at $31.22 on Wednesday. L’Air Liquide has a 52 week low of $22.09 and a 52 week high of $32.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.67.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on L’Air Liquide from €164.00 ($178.26) to €163.00 ($177.17) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on L’Air Liquide from €144.00 ($156.52) to €148.00 ($160.87) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded L’Air Liquide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.89.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On L’Air Liquide
About L’Air Liquide
L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.
