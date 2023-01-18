Short Interest in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHW) Decreases By 56.1%

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 56.1% from the December 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landcadia Holdings IV

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV by 1,949.1% during the 1st quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 232,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 221,227 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000.

Landcadia Holdings IV Trading Down 21.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LCAHW traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.13. The company had a trading volume of 6,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,519. Landcadia Holdings IV has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.14.

