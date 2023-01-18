Short Interest in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Drops By 58.3%

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,610,000 shares, a decrease of 58.3% from the December 15th total of 25,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

Shares of MFC opened at $19.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.40. Manulife Financial has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $22.19.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.51 billion. Equities analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $0.242 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MFC. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,846,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,917,000 after buying an additional 5,951,897 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 28,768,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425,761 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 219.6% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,749,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,082,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,706,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,832,000 after buying an additional 2,032,695 shares during the last quarter. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MFC shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.