Short Interest in Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGMLF) Declines By 52.5%

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGMLF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, a decline of 52.5% from the December 15th total of 76,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 296,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Maple Gold Mines Trading Down 4.1 %
MGMLF stock traded down 0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching 0.18. 101,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,790. The business has a 50 day moving average of 0.13 and a 200-day moving average of 0.13. Maple Gold Mines has a 52-week low of 0.10 and a 52-week high of 0.31.
