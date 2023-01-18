Short Interest in Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGMLF) Declines By 52.5%

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGMLF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, a decline of 52.5% from the December 15th total of 76,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 296,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Maple Gold Mines Trading Down 4.1 %

MGMLF stock traded down 0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching 0.18. 101,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,790. The business has a 50 day moving average of 0.13 and a 200-day moving average of 0.13. Maple Gold Mines has a 52-week low of 0.10 and a 52-week high of 0.31.

About Maple Gold Mines

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Douay gold project with 691 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 369 square kilometers located in the Casa Berardi deformation zone in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northern Quebec; and the Joutel project covering an area of approximately 39 square kilometers located in Quebec, Canada.

