Short Interest in Mastermind, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMND) Declines By 53.3%

Mastermind, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMND – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 53.3% from the December 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Mastermind Trading Up 28.9 %

Shares of MMND traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,898. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of -0.66. Mastermind has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average is $0.27.

About Mastermind

Mastermind, Inc, an involvement marketing service agency, designs, creates, and develops branding and marketing campaigns for corporate clients. The company's programs cover various forms, such as creating and managing digital content, designing campaign Websites/landing pages, social media and viral campaigns, mobile marketing initiatives, and brand communications.

