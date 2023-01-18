Short Interest in Mastermind, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMND) Declines By 53.3%

Mastermind, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMND – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 53.3% from the December 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Mastermind Trading Up 28.9 %
Shares of MMND traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,898. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of -0.66. Mastermind has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average is $0.27.
About Mastermind
Featured Articles
