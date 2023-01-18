Short Interest in Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) Expands By 82.0%

Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,637,000 shares, an increase of 82.0% from the December 15th total of 2,548,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 46,370.0 days.

Mitsubishi Motors Price Performance

Shares of MMTOF remained flat at $3.66 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day moving average of $3.80. Mitsubishi Motors has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $4.52.

Mitsubishi Motors Company Profile

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells passenger vehicles in Japan, Europe, North America, Oceania, the rest of Asia, and internationally. Its products include EVs, PHEVs, SUVs and pickup trucks, MPVs, and cars under the Mitsubishi brand. The company is also involved in automobile transport and maintenance activities; auto sales financing, leasing, rental, and sale; investigation, testing, and research related to automobiles; and manufacturing of automobile engines and transmissions, and press parts.

