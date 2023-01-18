Short Interest in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Declines By 34.2%

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 230,600 shares, a decline of 34.2% from the December 15th total of 350,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NHS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 34,564 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 76,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 21.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund alerts:

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

NHS stock opened at $8.84 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $12.20.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0905 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

Featured Articles

