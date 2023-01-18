Short Interest in NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOY) Rises By 414.5%

NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, a growth of 414.5% from the December 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

NEXON Stock Up 3.5 %

NEXOY stock traded up 0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting 22.54. The company had a trading volume of 9,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,800. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 21.46. NEXON has a fifty-two week low of 16.08 and a fifty-two week high of 25.09.

About NEXON

NEXON Co, Ltd. produces, develops, and services PC online and mobile games. It operates through five segments: Japan, Korea, China, North America, and Others. The company's PC online game titles include MapleStory, Dungeon & Fighter, and EA SPORTS FIFA ONLINE 4. It offers approximately 50 live games in 190 countries.

