Short Interest in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO) Drops By 84.4%

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a drop of 84.4% from the December 15th total of 71,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Northern Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NTRSO stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.89. 17,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,845. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.59. Northern Trust has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $27.59.
Northern Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2938 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th.
Institutional Trading of Northern Trust
Northern Trust Company Profile
Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.
Further Reading
