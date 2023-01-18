Short Interest in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO) Drops By 84.4%

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a drop of 84.4% from the December 15th total of 71,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NTRSO stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.89. 17,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,845. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.59. Northern Trust has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $27.59.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2938 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th.

Institutional Trading of Northern Trust

Northern Trust Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Northern Trust stock. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust Co. ( NASDAQ:NTRSO Get Rating ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

