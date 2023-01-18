Short Interest in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO) Drops By 84.4%

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2023

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSOGet Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a drop of 84.4% from the December 15th total of 71,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NTRSO stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.89. 17,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,845. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.59. Northern Trust has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $27.59.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2938 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th.

Institutional Trading of Northern Trust

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Northern Trust stock. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSOGet Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.