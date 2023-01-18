Short Interest in Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRVFF) Rises By 6,983.3%

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRVFF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, a growth of 6,983.3% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of MRVFF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,283. Nuvo Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.97, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 million, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.59.

About Nuvo Pharmaceuticals

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc, doing business as Miravo Healthcare, provides prescription and non-prescription products for pain, allergy, neurology, and dermatology worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Business, Production and Service Business, and Licensing and Royalty Business.

