Short Interest in Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF) Increases By 52.2%

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,596,300 shares, a growth of 52.2% from the December 15th total of 1,048,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,990.8 days.

Orbia Advance Stock Performance

MXCHF stock remained flat at $2.05 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day moving average is $1.97. Orbia Advance has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $2.75.

Orbia Advance Company Profile

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluor, polymer, and data communications sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, digital agricultural technologies, and related services; and data communications infrastructure, including conduits, and cables and fiber optics, as well as pressurized pipes for natural gas and other solutions.

