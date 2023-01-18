Short Interest in Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF) Increases By 52.2%

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,596,300 shares, a growth of 52.2% from the December 15th total of 1,048,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,990.8 days.
Orbia Advance Stock Performance
MXCHF stock remained flat at $2.05 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day moving average is $1.97. Orbia Advance has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $2.75.
Orbia Advance Company Profile
