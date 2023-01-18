Short Interest in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) Expands By 333.3%

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 333.3% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of OXLCO stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.00. 5,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,327. Oxford Lane Capital has a fifty-two week low of $19.99 and a fifty-two week high of $25.02.

Oxford Lane Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

