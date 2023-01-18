Short Interest in Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Declines By 56.5%

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 56.5% from the December 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Pershing Square Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of PSHZF opened at $36.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.78. Pershing Square has a 1-year low of $27.99 and a 1-year high of $40.00.

Pershing Square Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th.

About Pershing Square

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

