Short Interest in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Drops By 52.4%

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decline of 52.4% from the December 15th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter worth about $1,117,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 174.4% during the 4th quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 31,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 17,331 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 7.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 229,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 15,339 shares in the last quarter.

PNI stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.05. 3,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,599. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $11.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.36.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.0295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

