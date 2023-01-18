Short Interest in POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:POET) Decreases By 74.0%

POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:POET – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 74.0% from the December 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on POET Technologies to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On POET Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of POET. Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in POET Technologies by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 438,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in POET Technologies by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in POET Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of POET Technologies during the first quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

POET Technologies Trading Up 7.9 %

Shares of POET Technologies stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.48. 13,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,091. The firm has a market cap of $207.37 million, a P/E ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 0.87. POET Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.49.

POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that POET Technologies will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

About POET Technologies

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, and Singapore. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques and packaging methods.

