Short Interest in Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SPHDF) Expands By 328.9%

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SPHDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 564,900 shares, a growth of 328.9% from the December 15th total of 131,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 282.5 days.

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Santhera Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.40. Santhera Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $1.20.

Get Santhera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About Santhera Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

See Also

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases. Its product, Raxone, focuses on the treatment of Leber’s hereditary optic neuropathy. The company was founded 1998 and is headquartered in Pratteln, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Santhera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santhera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.