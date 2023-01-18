Short Interest in Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SPHDF) Expands By 328.9%

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SPHDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 564,900 shares, a growth of 328.9% from the December 15th total of 131,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 282.5 days.
Santhera Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Santhera Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.40. Santhera Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $1.20.
About Santhera Pharmaceuticals
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SPHDF)
- Stocks Slide, Economic Report Paints Gloomy Picture For Economy
- What does Nu Holdings Stock Have To Do With Warren Buffett?
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
- Does it Matter Folks Aren’t “Starry-Eyed” Over Pepsi’s New Soda?
Receive News & Ratings for Santhera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santhera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.