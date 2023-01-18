Short Interest in Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ) Increases By 185.4%

Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 216,300 shares, an increase of 185.4% from the December 15th total of 75,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Scienjoy Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of SJ traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.55. The stock had a trading volume of 32,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,144. The company has a market cap of $93.38 million, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.82. Scienjoy has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30.

Get Scienjoy alerts:

Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Scienjoy had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $54.73 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scienjoy

About Scienjoy

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Scienjoy stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scienjoy Holding Co. ( NASDAQ:SJ Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Scienjoy at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. The company's platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Scienjoy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scienjoy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.