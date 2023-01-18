Short Interest in Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ) Increases By 185.4%

Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 216,300 shares, an increase of 185.4% from the December 15th total of 75,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Scienjoy Stock Up 5.8 %
Shares of SJ traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.55. The stock had a trading volume of 32,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,144. The company has a market cap of $93.38 million, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.82. Scienjoy has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30.
Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Scienjoy had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $54.73 million during the quarter.
About Scienjoy
Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. The company's platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games.
