Short Interest in Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGII) Decreases By 94.7%

Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGII – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 94.7% from the December 15th total of 71,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Seaport Global Acquisition II Stock Up 0.2 %

Seaport Global Acquisition II stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,310. Seaport Global Acquisition II has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in Seaport Global Acquisition II by 25.3% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 96,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 19,465 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition II in the first quarter worth about $248,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Seaport Global Acquisition II by 343.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 582,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,828,000 after buying an additional 450,813 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Seaport Global Acquisition II by 62.5% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 927,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,275,000 after buying an additional 356,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Seaport Global Acquisition II by 1.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 884,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,842,000 after buying an additional 15,739 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seaport Global Acquisition II

Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

