Short Interest in Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Drops By 40.6%

Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 787,000 shares, a decrease of 40.6% from the December 15th total of 1,326,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 73.6 days.

Superior Plus Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Superior Plus stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.55. 921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,253. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.01. Superior Plus has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $10.61.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SUUIF shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities cut their price target on Superior Plus from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Superior Plus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.36.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.