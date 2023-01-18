Short Interest in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL) Grows By 150.0%

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNCRL remained flat at $18.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 704 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,190. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.01. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $23.78.

Get Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 alerts:

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.5234 per share. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.