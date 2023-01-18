Short Interest in TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) Drops By 33.3%

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the December 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

TESSCO Technologies Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TESS opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.10. TESSCO Technologies has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $6.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.84 million, a PE ratio of 71.15 and a beta of 0.91.

Get TESSCO Technologies alerts:

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. TESSCO Technologies had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $120.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.19 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TESSCO Technologies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 226,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,017 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 40,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,814 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 496,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 117,320 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. 28.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About TESSCO Technologies

(Get Rating)

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated manufactures and distributes technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TESSCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TESSCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.