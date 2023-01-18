Short Interest in TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) Drops By 33.3%

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the December 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
TESSCO Technologies Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TESS opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.10. TESSCO Technologies has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $6.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.84 million, a PE ratio of 71.15 and a beta of 0.91.
TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. TESSCO Technologies had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $120.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.19 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TESSCO Technologies
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
About TESSCO Technologies
TESSCO Technologies Incorporated manufactures and distributes technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TESSCO Technologies (TESS)
- Does it Matter Folks Aren’t “Starry-Eyed” Over Pepsi’s New Soda?
- Johnson & Johnson Breakout Breaks Down: Can Earnings Boost Stock?
- Can Alaska Air Continue Soaring Above The Airline Industry?
- Insulet Has Potential To Gain More Than Analysts Are Forecasting
- Cathie Wood Is Buying These Stocks, Should You?
Receive News & Ratings for TESSCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TESSCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.