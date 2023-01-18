Short Interest in Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS) Drops By 55.0%

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 55.0% from the December 15th total of 2,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Institutional Trading of Texas Community Bancshares
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Texas Community Bancshares stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.64% of Texas Community Bancshares at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Texas Community Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TCBS opened at $15.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.64. Texas Community Bancshares has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $19.61.
Texas Community Bancshares Company Profile
Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
