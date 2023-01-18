Short Interest in Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) Drops By 73.7%

Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 73.7% from the December 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Thule Group AB (publ) stock traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $12.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476. Thule Group AB has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $25.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.59.

THUPY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SEB Equities downgraded Thule Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Thule Group AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Thule Group AB (publ) operates as a sports and outdoor company. It offers roof racks; roof boxes; carriers for transporting bikes, water, and winter sports equipment and rooftop tents; awnings, bike carriers, and tents for RVs and caravans; bike trailers, child bike seats, and strollers; luggage, backpacks, and laptop and sport bags; and hiking backpacks, camera bags, and cases for consumer electronics.

