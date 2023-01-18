Short Interest in Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE) Decreases By 39.8%

Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a decrease of 39.8% from the December 15th total of 32,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, TheStreet cut Twin Vee Powercats from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Twin Vee Powercats stock opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. Twin Vee Powercats has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $8.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average of $2.89. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.25.

Twin Vee Powercats ( NASDAQ:VEEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Twin Vee Powercats had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.81 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of Twin Vee Powercats in the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Twin Vee Powercats in the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twin Vee Powercats in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twin Vee Powercats by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Twin Vee Powercats in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. 22.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twin Vee PowerCats Co designs, manufactures, and markets recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. The company operated through three segments: Gas-Powered Boat, Electric-Powered Boat, and Franchise. The company's boats allow consumers to use them for a range of recreational activities, including fishing, diving, and water skiing; and commercial activities, including transportation, eco tours, fishing and diving expeditions.

