Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Short Interest Down 72.2% in December

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 72.2% from the December 15th total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 298,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SLVRF remained flat at $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 407,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,096. Silver One Resources has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.20.

Silver One Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on the operation of its silver assets including Candelaria Silver, Cherokee, Peñasco Quemado, La Frazada, and Pluton projects. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, USA, and Mexico.

