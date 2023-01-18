Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Short Interest Down 72.2% in December

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 72.2% from the December 15th total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 298,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Silver One Resources Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SLVRF remained flat at $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 407,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,096. Silver One Resources has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.20.
Silver One Resources Company Profile
