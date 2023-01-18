SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Short Interest Update

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

SMA Solar Technology Price Performance

Shares of SMTGY remained flat at $8.85 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,415. SMA Solar Technology has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $8.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.53.

Get SMA Solar Technology alerts:

SMA Solar Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

SMA Solar Technology AG engages in the development, production and sale of solar inverters and monitoring systems for solar power systems. It operates its business through the following segments: Residential, Commercial, Utility, Storage, and Digital Energy. The Residential segment caters to global markets for small photovoltaic (PV) systems with and without connection to a smart home solution.

Receive News & Ratings for SMA Solar Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMA Solar Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.