SMH Capital Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

SMH Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PWP. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Perella Weinberg Partners alerts:

Perella Weinberg Partners Trading Up 1.4 %

PWP stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,921. The stock has a market cap of $900.95 million, a PE ratio of -22.62 and a beta of 1.67. Perella Weinberg Partners has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $12.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average of $8.02.

Perella Weinberg Partners Dividend Announcement

Perella Weinberg Partners ( NASDAQ:PWP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $145.38 million during the quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners had a return on equity of 35.55% and a net margin of 2.92%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -62.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 15,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $126,591.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 764,641 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,520.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 15,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $126,591.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 764,641 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,520.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 20,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $193,438.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 737,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,129,352.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Perella Weinberg Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital raising, structure and restructuring, capital markets advisory, energy underwriting, and equity research.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.