SMH Capital Advisors Inc. Has $226,000 Holdings in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

SMH Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,751 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of PetMed Express worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PETS. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PetMed Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of PetMed Express in the second quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 72.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 455.7% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in PetMed Express by 2,023.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PETS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PetMed Express from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PetMed Express in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

PetMed Express Price Performance

NASDAQ PETS traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.23. The stock had a trading volume of 5,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,115. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.08 and a 1 year high of $29.53. The stock has a market cap of $426.37 million, a PE ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.39.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.14). PetMed Express had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $65.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PetMed Express, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

PetMed Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. PetMed Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

About PetMed Express

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and other supplies for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

