SMH Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $417,000 in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

SMH Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. Americold Realty Trust accounts for approximately 0.6% of SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COLD. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $45,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $69,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 144.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 24.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE COLD traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.66. 11,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of -278.73, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.46. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $32.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.69.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, EVP James C. Snyder, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $101,524.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,206.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on COLD shares. Truist Financial lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas began coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.50 to $33.50 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.19.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

Further Reading

