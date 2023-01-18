SMH Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,575 D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

SMH Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,575 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000. D.R. Horton comprises about 1.1% of SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth $311,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 139,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,439,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 138,721 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth $19,730,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

DHI traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.28. The stock had a trading volume of 31,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,672. The stock has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.49. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.25 and a 1 year high of $97.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.33.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by ($0.39). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.05%.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $108,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,195.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $108,732.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,195.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total transaction of $2,690,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,185 shares in the company, valued at $6,832,270.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,770 shares of company stock valued at $3,011,976. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DHI. Raymond James cut shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut D.R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $91.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.54.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

