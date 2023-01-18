SMH Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 7,450 Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,450 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust makes up 0.5% of SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 29.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 11,350 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 19.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the first quarter worth $2,867,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 51.7% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 200,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 68,460 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Price Performance

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.92. 2,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,009. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.56. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.0839 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.22%.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

