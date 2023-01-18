So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 205,000 shares, a drop of 40.3% from the December 15th total of 343,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 353,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

So-Young International Price Performance

So-Young International stock opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.90. So-Young International has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $189.57 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.42.

Get So-Young International alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On So-Young International

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SY. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in So-Young International by 276.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,403,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,300 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of So-Young International by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 95,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 44,032 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of So-Young International during the first quarter worth $111,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in So-Young International during the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in So-Young International by 160.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 16,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.49% of the company’s stock.

About So-Young International

So-Young International, Inc engages in discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services. Its business model comprises of three components: Content and its distribution through major social media networks and targeted media platforms in China; Social community characterized by signature user-generated content and; Online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for So-Young International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for So-Young International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.