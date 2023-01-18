Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Shares Sold by Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. trimmed its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,198 shares during the period. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile accounts for about 1.7% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $13,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 15,400.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 18.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SQM shares. Citigroup cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $112.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.67.

NYSE:SQM traded up $3.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.63. 14,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,557. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a one year low of $49.80 and a one year high of $115.76. The company has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.45. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 83.91% and a net margin of 35.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

