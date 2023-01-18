SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Short Interest Up 9,262.5% in December

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,900 shares, a growth of 9,262.5% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 236,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
SoftBank Price Performance
Shares of SoftBank stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.32. 71,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,423. SoftBank has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $13.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.73.
About SoftBank
