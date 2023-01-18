SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Short Interest Up 9,262.5% in December

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,900 shares, a growth of 9,262.5% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 236,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

SoftBank Price Performance

Shares of SoftBank stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.32. 71,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,423. SoftBank has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $13.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.73.

About SoftBank

SoftBank Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the telecommunication and information technology businesses in Japan. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Distribution, and Yahoo segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile services under the SoftBank, Y!mobile, LINE MOBILE, and LINEMO brands.

