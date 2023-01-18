Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 590,900 shares, a growth of 498.1% from the December 15th total of 98,800 shares. Currently, 13.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Soleno Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLNO. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 309.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 187,600 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Soleno Therapeutics to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Soleno Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ SLNO traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.50. 2,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,205. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average is $2.06. Soleno Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $7.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of -0.03.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.29. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Soleno Therapeutics will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The firm focuses on the treatment of metabolic and neurobehavioral disorder. It offers its lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), an oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS).

