SOMESING 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $6.96 Million (SSX)

SOMESING (SSX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 18th. One SOMESING token can now be purchased for $0.0179 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges. SOMESING has a market cap of $48.60 million and approximately $6.96 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SOMESING has traded up 21.5% against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SOMESING Profile

SOMESING launched on November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,722,045,739 tokens. The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io. The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SOMESING

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOMESING should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOMESING using one of the exchanges listed above.

