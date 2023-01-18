Sosandar (LON:SOS) Shares Down 1.2%

Sosandar Plc (LON:SOS – Get Rating) dropped 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 20.67 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 20.75 ($0.25). Approximately 178,968 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 332,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21 ($0.26).

Sosandar Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £45.94 million and a P/E ratio of -13.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 21.09 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 19.27.

About Sosandar

Sosandar Plc manufactures and distributes clothing products through internet and mail order in the United Kingdom. It offers dresses, denim jackets, tops, loungewear and leisurewear, jeans and jeggings, trousers, joggers and leggings, skirts, jumpsuits, jackets and coats, knitwear, blazers and trouser suits, leather, active wear, and nightwear; footwear comprising flats, heels, boots, sandals, flip flops, and slippers; gift cards; and accessories, including bags and belts, jewelry, hats, scarves, shapewear and hosiery, and homeware for women.

Recommended Stories

