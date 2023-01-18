Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Bought by Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,404 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 14.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 76,498 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 9,540 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.9% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,345 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.9% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,656 shares of the airline’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 84.8% in the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 16,558 shares of the airline’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 7,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

LUV opened at $37.04 on Wednesday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $50.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.65.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.25%.

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $87,457.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,058.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

