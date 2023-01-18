SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Sageworth Trust Co

Sageworth Trust Co cut its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Forward Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at about $67,451,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 655,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,195,000 after purchasing an additional 89,046 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 58.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 202,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,108,000 after buying an additional 74,718 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 863.6% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 47,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,763,000 after buying an additional 42,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 271.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 52,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,252,000 after buying an additional 38,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $339.82 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $286.62 and a 1 year high of $358.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $336.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.90.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

