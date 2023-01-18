SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,614 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 50,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Rinkey Investments lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 563,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,088,000 after buying an additional 16,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,320,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,043,000 after buying an additional 2,548,099 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.26. 50,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,633,125. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $36.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.96.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

