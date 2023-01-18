SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) is Nelson Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Nelson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,960 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Nelson Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $9,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 449.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,624,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,460,000 after buying an additional 2,964,195 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,173.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,867,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,003,000 after buying an additional 1,721,041 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,792,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,442 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 217.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 2,097,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,997 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 35.7% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,130,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,511,000 after acquiring an additional 823,505 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.14. 21,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,793,851. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $28.67 and a 1 year high of $30.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.96 and its 200 day moving average is $29.09.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.