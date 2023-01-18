SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Stake Lessened by Navalign LLC

Navalign LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,517 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up about 0.8% of Navalign LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Navalign LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 561.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares during the last quarter.

SLYV stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.10. The stock had a trading volume of 278 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,918. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $66.84 and a 52 week high of $85.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.33.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

