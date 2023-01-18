Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 54.2% from the December 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Special Opportunities Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPE. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Special Opportunities Fund by 158.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Special Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Special Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Special Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Triad Investment Management acquired a new position in Special Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. 34.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Special Opportunities Fund alerts:

Special Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPE traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.78. 32,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,717. Special Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $15.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.12.

Special Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

About Special Opportunities Fund

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.0867 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 8.96%.

(Get Rating)

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Special Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Special Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.