Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:SPE)

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, January 13th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0867 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th.

Special Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 27.9% annually over the last three years.

Special Opportunities Fund Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE SPE opened at $11.78 on Wednesday. Special Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $15.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.77 and its 200-day moving average is $12.12.

Institutional Trading of Special Opportunities Fund

About Special Opportunities Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPE. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 49.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 126,823 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 42,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 34.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

