Spin Master Corp. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.79 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Spin Master in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.79 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.73. The consensus estimate for Spin Master’s current full-year earnings is $2.97 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spin Master’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.32 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$814.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$890.41 million.

Spin Master Price Performance

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised Spin Master from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. CIBC lowered Spin Master from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$62.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. National Bankshares lowered Spin Master from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$57.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered Spin Master from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Spin Master from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$53.60.

Shares of TOY opened at C$34.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.49. Spin Master has a one year low of C$30.63 and a one year high of C$51.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$33.28 and its 200-day moving average is C$40.82.

Spin Master Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Spin Master’s payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

Insider Transactions at Spin Master

In other news, Senior Officer Laura Henderson sold 2,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.98, for a total transaction of C$77,414.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,907 shares in the company, valued at C$156,907.21. In related news, Senior Officer Laura Henderson sold 2,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.98, for a total value of C$77,414.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,907 shares in the company, valued at C$156,907.21. Also, Senior Officer Fredrik Lennart Loving sold 3,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.89, for a total value of C$117,783.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$117,783.80.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

