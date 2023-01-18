SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.8% from the December 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 643,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SPYR remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,545,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,227. SPYR has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01.

SPYR, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company, through its subsidiary, Applied Magix, Inc, develops and resells Apple ecosystem compatible products with focus on the smart home market. The company was formerly known as Eat at Joe's, Ltd. and changed its name to SPYR, Inc in March 2015.

