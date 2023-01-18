SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.8% from the December 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 643,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
SPYR Price Performance
OTCMKTS SPYR remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,545,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,227. SPYR has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01.
About SPYR
