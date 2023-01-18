SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Price Target Cut to GBX 240 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 250 ($3.05) to GBX 240 ($2.93) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SSPPF. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of SSP Group from GBX 350 ($4.27) to GBX 325 ($3.97) in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SSP Group from GBX 340 ($4.15) to GBX 350 ($4.27) in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of SSP Group from GBX 320 ($3.90) to GBX 350 ($4.27) in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of SSP Group from GBX 325 ($3.97) to GBX 330 ($4.03) in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

OTCMKTS:SSPPF remained flat at $2.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. SSP Group has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $4.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average is $2.61.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

