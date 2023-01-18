St. James Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 207 Shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 9,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDW opened at $68.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.69. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.26 and a fifty-two week high of $77.62.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.228 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

